        <
        >

          Johanna Konta knocked out of last 16 in St. Petersburg

          France's Oceane Dodin beat Britain's Johanna Konta in straight sets. Photo by TPN/Getty Images
          11:10 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Britain's Johanna Konta was knocked out of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in straight sets on Wednesday.

          As the fourth seed, Konta had a bye to the last 16.

          France's Oceane Dodin, ranked 145 places below the Brit, beat Konta 6-3, 6-4 to progress to the next stage.

          The British number one has been suffering from a knee injury for the past few months and has only played two games since September. She was knocked out of the Australian Open last month in the opening round.

          On Monday, she marked her return to tennis with a doubles win.

          Earlier in the day, Russia's Anastasia Potapova beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6, 6-3.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices