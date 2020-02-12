Carreno Busta caused a surprise by beating fellow Spaniard Bautista Agut 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 in the last-16 of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday.

Unseeded Busta beat sixth seed Agut after nearly two-and-a-half hours of play.

Earlier, Berlin's David Goffin beat the Netherlands' Robin Haase 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 and France's Giles Simon beat Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the round of 32.

Italy's Jannik Sinner progressed to the second round after his game against Moldova's Radu Albot was retired. Albot pulled out of the competition due to illness.

Also competing in the round of 32 is defending champion Gael Monfils from France who is playing Portugal's Joao Sousa.