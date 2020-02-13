        <
          Elina Svitolina breezes into Thai Open quarters

          World No. 4 Elina Svitolina was knocked out in the third round of this year's Australian Open, after having made the last round of the WTA Finals in November. Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
          8:14 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Top-seed Elina Svitolina made light work of last-16 opponent Australia's Storm Sanders, beating her in straight sets inside of an hour at the Thailand Open on Thursday.

          World No. 4 Svitolina served five aces to win 6-1, 6-2, breaking Sanders' serve three times in the opening set and twice more in the second set. She will now face eighth-seed Nao Hibino in the quarterfinals.

          Ukraine's Svitolina was knocked out in the third round of this year's Australian Open, having made the last round of the WTA Finals in November.

          Elsewhere, fifth-seed Magda Linette defeated China's Shuai Peng in straight sets, while Romania's Patricia Maria Tig won 6-1, 6-3 against Xiaodi You.

