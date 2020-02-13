No. 2 seed Tsitsipas out in Rotterdam last 16

Second-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocked out of the Rotterdam Open after he was upset in straight set by unseeded Aljaz Bedene on Thursday.

World No. 52 Bedene survived a break point early in the opening set before breaking world No. 6 Tsitsipas' serve to take the lead. The Slovenien held his serve throughout the match and edged the second sets to win 7-5, 6-4.

"To win against a top 10 player feels great," Bedene said in a post-match interview. "It's only my second time.

"I am serving really well lately. I'm trying to stay focused on my serve, especially against big players with big serves (where) you don't get many chances. I guess I served well in the important points and kept my cool."

Bedene, 30, will now face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

Russia's Andrey Rublev powered past Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3 and will face the winner of Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and Canada's Vasek Pospisil, who play later on Tuesday.

Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Belgium's David Goffin 7-6(7), 7-5 in straight sets to advance as well.

Defending Rotterdam champion Gael Monfils will also play later on Tuesday in an all-French tie against Gilles Simon.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.