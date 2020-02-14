Carreno Busta survives Sinner test in Rotterdam

Pablo Carreno Busta battled past 18-year-old Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in two hours and 46 minutes on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open.

World No. 30 Carreno Busta won a tense first set by breaking Italian Sinner's serve at 5-5 before serving out the frame.

The second set also saw just one break, this time from Sinner at 4-3. The world No. 79 then successfully held serve to set up a decider.

Carreno Busta, 28, struck early in the third set and established a 3-0 lead, but Sinner broke back after saving three match points as the Spaniard tried to serve out the contest at 5-4.

The set ultimately progressed to a back-and-forth tiebreak, which Carreno Busta won 8-6 after saving two match points himself.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada defeated Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6).

World No. 20 Auger-Aliassime took the first set by breaking Bedene at 5-4, then edged a dramatic tiebreak in the second. He faces Carreno Busta in the final four on Saturday.

Later on Friday, defending champion Gael Monfils -- who took home the trophy in Montpellier earlier in February -- comes up against British No. 1 Dan Evans, and Russia's Andrey Rublev takes on Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.