British No. 1 Dan Evans was knocked out of the Rotterdam Open after Frenchman and defending champion Gael Monfils beat him 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Third seed Monfils won his ninth career title in Montpellier on Sunday and after a tight first set against the spirited Evans he made light work of his opponent in the second.

Monfils will face Filip Krajinovic in the semifinals after the Serb beat Russia's Andrey Rublev in straight sets, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta battled past 18-year-old Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in two hours and 46 minutes to advance to the semifinals after saving two match points in the final tiebreak.

The Spaniard plays 19-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final four on Saturday, after Auger-Aliassime defeated Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6) in Friday's remaining quarterfinal.