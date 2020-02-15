        <
          Jason Jung rallies to upset Reilly Opelka at New York Open

          10:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Reilly Opelka was knocked out of the New York Open on Friday night by Jason Jung, who has beaten both of the tournament's past champions en route to his first career semifinal.

          Jung eliminated the third-seeded Opelka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and will face either Jordan Thompson or Andreas Seppi for a spot in the final.

          Jung won only two matches on tour last year -- both in this tournament -- and then qualified for the main draw this week. Jung, 30, then ousted 2018 champion Kevin Anderson in his first-round match.

          Opelka, who won his lone career title last year on Long Island, was the highest-seeded player remaining.

          That's now No. 6 Miomir Kecmanovic, who came back to beat fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. He will play No. 8 seed Kyle Edmund, who edged out Soon Woo Kwon 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

