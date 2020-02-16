        <
          Monfils defeats Auger-Aliassime to retain Rotterdam crown

          Gael Monfils retained his Rotterdam Open title by seeing off teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday. Jan Kok/Soccrates/Getty Images
          11:48 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Gael Monfils followed last week's triumph in Montpellier by retaining his Rotterdam Open crown on Sunday, beating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4.

          Monfils was appearing in his third final in Rotterdam, having lost to Martin Klizan in 2016 before lifting the trophy last year with a win over Stanislas Wawrinka.

          The world No. 9 had little trouble taking the first set on Sunday, breaking 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime's serve twice and then serving out the frame.

          Monfils broke early in the second set and was cruising until Auger-Aliassime saved four match points and broke back for 5-3.

          Though the Canadian was able to hold serve in the next game, Monfils again served it out to take the win and title after just 87 minutes on court.

