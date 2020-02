BUENOS AIRES -- Norwegian Casper Ruud clinched his first title by beating lucky loser Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-4 in the Argentina Open final on Sunday.

Ruud, 21, didn't face a break point in his nine service games and broke his Portuguese opponent three times.

Eighth-seeded Ruud reached the final in Buenos Aires after beating Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero in the semifinals.

Sousa, 31, ranked 145th, had a walkover in his semifinal against top-seeded Diego Schwartzman.