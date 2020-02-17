Sixth seed Frenchman Benoit Paire advanced to the next round at the Open 13 Provence on Monday.

Paire took both sets in an all-French encounter against Gregoire Barrere, beating him 6-4, 7-6(1) to book a ticket to the round-of-16.

Sweden's Mikael Ymer also went through as he defeated Richard Gasquet in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, while Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik eased past Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-5 later in the day.

Elsewhere, Croatia's Martin Cilic got his match cancelled as Filip Krajinovic's withdrew from the event.

In the qualifiers, Austria's Darren Novak, Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, and Egor Gerasimov, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus all advance to the next round.