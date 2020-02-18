World No. 4 Belinda Bencic and World. No. 6 Elina Svitolina have been knocked out of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

Jennifer Brady upset two-time Dubai champion Svitolina in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 while it took Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova three sets to beat Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Svitolina has had a faltering year on the WTA circuit. She lost to eventual finalist Gabrine Muguruza at the Australian Open in January and to World No. 75 Nao Hibino in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Brady, however, is enjoying a fruitful 2020 circuit after beating World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the opening round of the Brisbane International in January.

Both sets came easy to Brady with an eight game streak in the second set seeing her lead 4-0 at one point.

Svitolina's game was marred by unforced errors while Brady served strong lost just one game in the second set.

Elsewhere in the round of 32 France's Kristina Mladenovic beat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-3 while Katerina Siniakova came out top of the Czechs, beating countrywoman Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-4, 0-6.