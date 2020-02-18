Aljaz Bedene produced an upset and knocked Karen Khachanov out of the Open 13 Provence in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

The No. 5 seed won the first set but the Slovenian recovered and earned a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory to progress into the next round.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz also advanced into round of 16 with a straight sets victory over Frenchman Antoine Hoang.

The No. 8 seed managed to secure the 6-4, 6-1 win in just 64 minutes, and he will face Vasek Pospisil in the next round after his straight sets victory over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Next Gen ATP finals champion Jannik Sinner enjoyed a win on his competition debut after overcoming Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 6-4, 7-6.

The Italian has set up a second round clash with top seed Daniil Medvedev.

Marin Cilic came from a set behind to secure a 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 over Ilya Ivashka while Gilles Simon defeated fellow Frenchman Harold Mayot in straight sets.