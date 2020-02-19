Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised into the Open 13 Provence quarterfinals with a straight sets victory on Wednesday.

The No.2 seed overcame Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-1, 6-3 to set up a clash against Vasek Pospisil in the last eight.

Tsitsipas won the competition last year and he is looking to secure back-to-back titles at a tour event for the first time in his career.

Pospisil needed 88 minutes to seal a 6-3, 6-4 win against No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz.

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik knocked out sixth seed Benoit Paire to progress into the quarterfinals after he recovered from a set behind to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Bublik will face either No.4 seed Denis Shapovalov or Marin Cilic in the next round.

Meanwhile in the round of 32, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Belarusian Egor Gerasimov all advanced into the next round.