        <
        >

          Serena Williams: 'I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match'

          6:00 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          Serena Williams, the GOAT of tennis, got real -- again -- with an Instagram post on Friday that talked about the struggles of being a working mom in her sport.

          "I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I'm proud to be this baby's mama," Williams wrote, tagging her daughter Olympia's official Instagram account.

          Williams, 38, gave birth to Olympia in September of 2017, and has been open from the very beginning about the challenges of early parenthood. Williams needed surgery for blood clots and struggled with postpartum depression.

          With almost half a million likes as of Friday afternoon, Williams' most recent words have clearly hit home.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices