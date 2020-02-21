        <
        >

          Milos Raonic advances to face Reilly Opelka in Delray Beach semis

          5:42 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- No. 2-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada advanced to his first ATP Tour semifinal since June by beating American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Friday night at the Delray Beach Open.

          Raonic endured an injury-filled year in 2019.

          His opponent on Saturday will be No. 4 Reilly Opelka of the United States, who never faced a break point and eliminated Soon Woo Kwon 6-3, 6-4.

          No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France advanced by beating 2018 champion Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-2. Humbert will next play unseeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan, who rallied past 18-year-old American Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

          Humbert and Nishioka both are seeking their second career ATP Tour title.

