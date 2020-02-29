        <
          Aryna Sabalenka beats Petra Kvitova to win Qatar Total Open

          Aryna Sabalenka beat Petra Kvitova in straight sets at the Qatar Total Open. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
          Feb 29, 2020
          • ESPN

          Aryna Sabalenka won her sixth career title on Saturday, beating Petra Kvitova in straight sets at the Qatar Total Open.

          The Belarus player saw off the challenge from Kvitova in just over an hour, winning 6-3, 6-3.

          Sabalenka finished the first set with an ace and lost just six points while serving.

          The trend of her out-serving Kvitova continued in the second set with Sabalenka serving six more aces to Kvitova's two and saving five break points.

          Kvitova requested a medical timeout midway through the second set while 3-2 up and went off-court with her physio.

          However, upon Kvitova's return Sabalenka found her dominance once more and the 21-year-old pushed on to win 6-3.

