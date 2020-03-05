        <
          Sofia Kenin survives scare to reach Lyon quarters, Mladenovic out

          Sofia Kenin came from behind to book her place in the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon quarterfinals on Thursday.

          No. 1 Kenin rallied from one set down, saved one match point to defeat Jaqueline Cristian 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.

          "She was playing with no pressure," said Kenin afterwards. "She qualified, so I knew she would come out playing some really good tennis.

          "Obviously I didn't feel my game that well -- I was pretty frustrated the whole match, I couldn't find my rhythm, but I just tried to fight through. I got the win -- it's a relief and I'm happy."

          Elsewhere, German's Anna-Lena Friedsam delivered the biggest upset of the day, defeating No. 2 seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 12 minutes.

          In the remaining meetings, Russian No. 7 Daria Kasatkina and Viktória Kužmová of Slovakia both advanced to complete the quarterfinal lineup.

