Sofia Kenin came from behind to book her place in the Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon quarterfinals on Thursday.

No. 1 Kenin rallied from one set down, saved one match point to defeat Jaqueline Cristian 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.

"She was playing with no pressure," said Kenin afterwards. "She qualified, so I knew she would come out playing some really good tennis.

"Obviously I didn't feel my game that well -- I was pretty frustrated the whole match, I couldn't find my rhythm, but I just tried to fight through. I got the win -- it's a relief and I'm happy."

Elsewhere, German's Anna-Lena Friedsam delivered the biggest upset of the day, defeating No. 2 seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 12 minutes.

In the remaining meetings, Russian No. 7 Daria Kasatkina and Viktória Kužmová of Slovakia both advanced to complete the quarterfinal lineup.