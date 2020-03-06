Prajnesh Gunneswaran was stunned 3-6 6-4 6-2 by lower-ranked Borna Gojo in the opening match as India went down 1-0 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Zagreb on Friday.

Gojo, ranked 277th, had not won a singles match in Davis Cup earlier, and was considered a weak link in the top seeded team.

Gojo peppered returns on Prajnesh's backhand side and served big, handling pressure better than the Indian.

Prajnesh had a break chance in the very first game of the match but Gojo saved that with an ace. The Indian had two more chances in the fifth game to break the serve but could convert none. Gojo, though, kept providing the openings and Prajnesh finally drew the first blood when the Croat hit a forehand long in the seventh game.

Some good defending by Prajnesh meant that long rallies were in play and it worked in the Indian's favour. Gojo's unforced errors hurt him as one such forehand error handed Prjanesh the opening set after 39 minutes.

Prajnesh began to play aggressive from the beginning of the second set, going for his shots and in the process faced six break points in the first game, which lasted 11 minutes. The left-hander saved five but Gojo found a backhand volley winner after charging to the net. Prajnesh had chances to get the break back but as squandered them, Gojo grew in confidence and controlled his errors.

A major change in Gojo's game was that he was now coming to the net very often, burying easy volleys. His big serve aided him in doing that. Prajnesh had to hit deep returns to negate it but Gojo soon opened up a comfortable 5-3 lead and served out the set with ease with an overhead volley winner.

A backhand error put Prajnesh down by two break chances in the third game which he saved but another backhand flew over the baseline to give Gojo anther chance which he converted.

A fired up Gojo backed up the break with a strong serve to make it 3-1. Prajnesh's backhand melted under pressure as unforced errors eventually helped Gojo take the decider.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on world number 37 Marin Cilic in a bid to bring India back in the tie.