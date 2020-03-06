India trailed Croatia 2-0 by the end of the day's play in the Davis Cup qualifiers in Zagreb on Friday. Prajnesh Gunneswaran was stunned 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by lower-ranked Borna Gojo in the opening rubber. In the second rubber, Marin Cilic battled past Ramkumar Ramanathan, edging the Indian in two tight tiebreakers 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8).

Gojo, ranked 277th, had not won a singles match in the Davis Cup earlier, and was considered a weak link in the top-seeded team.

Gojo peppered returns on Prajnesh's backhand side and served big, handling pressure better than the Indian. Prajnesh had a break point in the first game of the match, but Gojo saved it with an ace. The Indian had two more chances in the fifth game to break serve but could convert none. Gojo, though, kept providing the openings and Prajnesh finally drew first blood when the Croat hit a forehand long in the seventh game.

Some good defending by Prajnesh meant that long rallies were in play and it worked in the Indian's favour. Gojo's unforced errors hurt him as one such forehand error handed Prajnesh the opening set after 39 minutes.

Prajnesh began to play aggressive from the start of the second set, going for his shots and in the process faced six break points in the first game, which lasted 11 minutes. The left-hander saved five of those, but Gojo found a backhand volley winner after charging to the net. Prajnesh had chances to get the break back but as he squandered them, Gojo grew in confidence and controlled his errors.

A major change in Gojo's game was that he began coming to the net often, putting away easy volleys. His big serve aided him in doing that. Prajnesh had to hit deep returns to negate it but Gojo soon opened up a comfortable 5-3 lead and served out the set with ease with an overhead volley winner.

In the third game of the decider, a backhand error put Prajnesh down by two break points, which he saved but another backhand flew over the baseline to give Gojo anther chance, which he converted.

A fired up Gojo backed up the break with a strong serve to make it 3-1. Prajnesh's backhand melted under pressure as unforced errors eventually helped Gojo take the decider.

The second rubber was one defined by both players' solidity on serve, with both players earning just two break points and not converting either of them. Although Ramkumar and Cilic recorded similar numbers in the key departments, Cilic edged Ramkumar in points won on the first and second serves. In addition, Cilic served 18 aces to Ramkumar's six, and hit 16 forehand winners to Ramumar's six. Cilic finished with 91 total points to Ramkumar's 78.

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will take on Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor in the doubles rubber on Saturday, with the hopes of keeping India alive in the tie.