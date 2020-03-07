        <
          Reilly Opelka beats Denis Istomin in Davis Cup qualifying opener

          12:16 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          HONOLULU -- Reilly Opelka of the United States beat Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-5 in the opening match of a Davis Cup qualifier Friday night.

          Opelka, 22, who made his Davis Cup debut last year, breezed through the match in 1 hour, 21 minutes.

          He had a strong service game, including 10 aces, on the temporary indoor hard court at the Blaisdell Center.

          Taylor Fritz, also 22 and in his second Davis Cup, faced Sanjar Fayziev in the second singles match Friday night.

          The winner of this qualifier advances to the Davis Cup Finals in November in Madrid. It will be the second year of a new format in which 18 nations converge on one venue to compete for the title.

