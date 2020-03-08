Fed Cup: India make play-offs for first time

DUBAI -- The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia here.

Ankita beat Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale lost to unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in the opening singles. Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, beat Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber.

She then combined with Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4) 6-0 to seal India's place in the play-offs, where they will take on either Latvia or the Netherlands in April.

India finished second in the six-team group with four wins in a row after losing the opening tie to China, who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Since earning their place back in Asia/Oceania Group I in 2016, India had remained in the regional group.