          Fed Cup: India make play-offs for first time

          Ankita Raina beat Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in straight sets. MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images
          9:38 PM ET
          • PTI

          DUBAI -- The Indian Fed cup team on Saturday created history by earning a promotion to the play-offs for the first time ever with Ankita Raina leading the side to 2-1 win over Indonesia here.

          Ankita beat Aldila Sutjiadi to lock the tie 1-1 after Rutuja Bhosale lost to unranked Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

          Up against the 16-year-old Indonesian, who is ranked 15th on the ITF junior circuit, Rutuja lost 3-6 6-0 3-6 in the opening singles. Ankita, who lost her previous two singles, beat Sutjiadi 6-3 6-3 in the second rubber.

          She then combined with Sania Mirza to beat Sutziyadi and Nugroho 7-6(4) 6-0 to seal India's place in the play-offs, where they will take on either Latvia or the Netherlands in April.

          India finished second in the six-team group with four wins in a row after losing the opening tie to China, who remained unbeaten in the tournament.

          Since earning their place back in Asia/Oceania Group I in 2016, India had remained in the regional group.

