Serena Williams says she will be spending the next six weeks in "solitude," as the tennis world goes on hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Instagram post, Williams is seen applying makeup, writing that's how she will spend part of her time while adding, "stay safe everyone. This is serious."

"Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude," she wrote. "Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I'll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone. This is serious."

Williams' planned isolation lines up with the six-week hiatuses announced by the Association of Tennis Professionals and International Tennis Federation on Thursday.

The Women's Tennis Association has canceled events through April 12, with WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon saying further decisions on the European clay-court season would be made in the next week.