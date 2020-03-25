Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out during the coronavirus pandemic, with the former world No. 1 and his wife donating $1.02 million to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had each donated $1.08m to help clinics and medical centres fight the outbreak.

Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also came together to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind," Federer wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

Globally, more than 420,700 people have been infected by the outbreak and 18,820 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Switzerland has nearly 9,900 confirmed cases with 122 deaths.

"Our contribution is just a start," Federer added. "We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis."

Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, is recovering from knee surgery he underwent last month and was targeting a return in June in time for Wimbledon.

The tennis season is, however, suspended until June 7 due to the pandemic.