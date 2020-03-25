The All England Club said Wednesday it is still evaluating whether to postpone or cancel Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it plans to make a decision next week.

That's when the club's main board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting.

Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29, and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.

The club's statement Wednesday said postponing the two-week grass-court tournament would not come "without significant risk and difficulty" because of the surface.

Playing without fans has been ruled out. Wimbledon has not been canceled since World War II.