          All England Club holding emergency meeting to decide Wimbledon fate next week

          12:50 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The All England Club said Wednesday it is still evaluating whether to postpone or cancel Wimbledon because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it plans to make a decision next week.

          That's when the club's main board is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting.

          Main-draw play at Wimbledon is slated to start June 29, and preparations for the tournament are supposed to begin in late April.

          The club's statement Wednesday said postponing the two-week grass-court tournament would not come "without significant risk and difficulty" because of the surface.

          Playing without fans has been ruled out. Wimbledon has not been canceled since World War II.

