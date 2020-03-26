Watch Serena Williams' greatest Grand Slam championships

Serena Williams is a tennis champ, a fashion icon, a lightning rod, and now a mother. Take a look back at an emotional year for an all-time great. (4:43)

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her 25-year career, the most by any man or woman in the Open era. She is one major championship away from tying Margaret Court's overall record.

So let's relive some of her greatest hits.

Beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, March 27, ESPN2 will air a 12-hour marathon featuring six of Serena's most legendary Grand Slams.

6 p.m.: 2017 Australian Open: Serena vs. Venus Williams

This was Serena's last Grand Slam victory, one that cemented her legacy as the greatest ever. Not only did Serena win the tournament without dropping a single set, but she also won it while she was eight weeks pregnant.

8 p.m.: 2003 Australian Open: Serena vs. Venus

It took an epic three-set, 2½-hour battle against older sister Venus, but the 21-year-old Serena won 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4 to finally complete the "Serena Slam." Again: She was 21 years old at the time.

10 p.m.: 2002 Wimbledon: Serena vs. Venus

It's not often that Serena is considered the underdog, but she was entering Wimbledon in 2002. And when she faced Venus, the two-time defending champion, in the final, she won her first of six Wimbledon titles and became the No. 1-ranked player for the first time in her career.

Midnight: 2012 Wimbledon: Serena vs. Agnieszka Radwanska

Serena missed most of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, but Wimbledon in 2012 marked the beginning of her comeback, as she defeated Radwanska in three sets for her 14th Grand Slam singles title.

2 a.m. (Saturday): 2012 US Open: Serena vs. Victoria Azarenka

Serena lost to Azarenka in the 2012 Wimbledon semis, but she exacted revenge months later at Flushing Meadows, defeating Azarenka in an epic 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 showdown.

4 a.m.: 2003 Wimbledon: Serena vs. Venus

Serena is one of the most resilient players of the Open era. And in the 2003 Wimbledon final, she dropped the first set to Venus and suffered an abdominal injury, only to storm back and win in three sets.

Inside Serena's dominant run

Serena Williams will be looking to continue her quest to win her 24th Grand Slam title and tie Margaret Court's long-standing record when the tennis season resumes. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images