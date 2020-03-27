Watch the best moments in the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer reminisce on their showdown in the 2008 Wimbledon final, where Nadal lifted the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy for the first time. (2:45)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rank Nos. 1 and 2 in men's tennis history with 20 and 19 Grand Slam singles titles, respectively.

Thankfully for the sports world, they've given us some of the best matches we've seen over the past two decades.

Beginning at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 28 -- right after a marathon of Serena Williams' greatest Grand Slam championships -- ESPN2 will air six straight classics between Federer and Nadal.

And let's be real, we could watch these two face off all day long.

6 a.m.: 2006 Wimbledon championship

Federer and Nadal would meet in the Wimbledon final for three straight years, and this was the first. Federer four-peats as Wimbledon champion with a four-set victory over Nadal.

8 a.m.: 2012 Australian Open semifinal

Nadal, on an injured right knee and unsure whether he would be able to compete in the tournament to begin with, defeated Federer in four sets. This was the first time in seven years that they met on the same side of the draw -- and it did not disappoint.

10 a.m.: 2007 Wimbledon championship

Federer-Nadal II at Wimbledon was a classic. They split the first four sets before Federer took over in the fifth, as Federer tied Bjorn Borg's Open era of five straight Wimbledon titles.

1 p.m.: 2017 Australian Open championship

In 2016, Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open and the French Open, Andy Murray won Wimbledon (and Olympic gold) and Stanislas Wawrinka won the US Open. But in 2017, Federer and Nadal proved they were back, starting with a five-set thriller that Federer won, giving him 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

6 p.m.: 2008 Wimbledon championship

The magnum opus of tennis matches. Through two rain delays and the longest Wimbledon final at the time (4 hours, 48 minutes), Nadal ended Federer's reign at the All England Club by winning the first two sets, dropping the third and fourth in tiebreaks and then holding on to win the fifth set 9-7 for his first Wimbledon championship.

11 p.m.: 2009 Australian Open championship

The 33-year-old Nadal has only one Australian Open title, and he had to earn this one in five sets over Federer, who had won it three of the previous five years.

Highlights from the Federer-Nadal rivalry