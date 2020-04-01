        <
          Tennis players, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams react to Wimbledon cancellation

          1:18 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Wimbledon, tennis' premier summer event, was canceled on Wednesday for the first time since World War II, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

          Britain imposed a nationwide lockdown just over a week ago, and the All England Club announced after a two-day emergency meeting that the event it refers to simply as "The Championships" is being scrapped for 2020. That hadn't happened since 1945.

          Wimbledon was scheduled to be played on the club's grass courts on the outskirts of London from June 29 to July 12. The next edition of the tournament will be June 28 to July 11, 2021.

          Players past and present, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, expressed their sadness on social media following the news.