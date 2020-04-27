The ATP and WTA tours are currently suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't see your favorite tennis players working on their skills. Thanks to the wonder of the internet, stars like Roger Federer and Andy Murray have started their own viral challenges, and others like Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens have done their best to attempt them, all from the comforts of their homes.

The past several weeks have seen a surge in creativity from players ranging from some of the sport's biggest names to some you perhaps haven't heard of before -- all making or putting their own spin on various challenges. Here's a look at some of our favorites.

Roger Federer

Leave it to Federer, one of the greatest to ever play tennis, to have one of the first viral challenges of the quarantine era. The 20-time major champion posted a (somewhat hypnotizing) video of a solo drill in which he hits the ball against the wall more than 200 times while wearing his finest Wimbledon whites and a panama hat. He then tagged a number of fellow athletes and celebrities, and several -- including Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin -- responded with their own attempts at the #tennisathome drill.

Serena Williams

When Federer asks, people listen -- even 23-time Grand Slam champions. It took her a few days, but Williams not only did the challenge, she provided hilarious commentary, and showed up with the ultimate flex: a racket she received from Federer himself.

Given her career-high ranking of No. 760 in singles, you've probably never heard of Van Der Hoek, a 25-year-old from the Netherlands. But during tennis' suspension, Van Der Hoek has made herself one of the game's must follows on social media with her fun and creative challenges around her house. Take for example the one below where she hits the ball from one side of her house, over the roof and sprints through the house to catch it on the other side. There probably aren't many times you can accurately say, "Move over, Roger Federer," especially about a player who has yet to play in the main draw at a major, but we think it's completely appropriate here.

Andy Murray

Murray saw Federer's challenge, and he raised the stakes. Joined by his wife, Kim (playing with a kid's racket, as she hilariously informs us), the pair attempt the "100 volley challenge" from their own backyard. It took a few days to gain momentum, but countless others, in and out of tennis, then tried to re-create it to mixed, and often comedic, results.

Sloane Stephens

What made Stephens' 100-volley attempt better than all the rest? The 2017 US Open champion brought in fiancée Jozy Altidore, of Toronto FC and the United States men's national team, to join her. You know what they say: The couple that slays multiple sports together, stays together.

In theory, no one should be better suited for the "100 volley challenge" than the Bryan brothers. With 16 Grand Slam doubles titles together, 438 weeks ranked jointly at No. 1, Olympic medals and just about every other accolade imaginable, these two should be able to get to 5,000 or so without breaking a sweat. It appears they knew that too, so they started their own "Level 2" of the idea, involving old cell phones and a pingpong ball.

(Side note: Is anyone surprised these two are sheltering together, along with their families? That's why they're the best at what they do, folks.)

Kasatkina is one of the craftiest players on the WTA Tour, and is known for her slightly unorthodox, yet ridiculously engaging, playing style. As it turns out, the 22-year-old is just as resourceful at home. Rocking an FC Barcelona jersey, she filmed herself hitting a ball with a frying pan and hitting it directly into the blender. She says it's "the only way I'm good at the kitchen," and we're just hoping that doesn't mean she is going to try to blend this thing up. Regardless, come for the dynamic shot, stay for her perfect celebration.

Following his third-round appearance at Wimbledon last year and his first career title at Winston-Salem soon after, some tennis fans are already familiar with 23-year-old Hurkacz. While his accomplishments on the court are impressive, perhaps nothing tops his attempt at combining tennis challenges with "The floor is lava" challenges. Watch as he makes his way through what appears to be his hotel suite, maneuvering over various pieces of furniture and hitting a tennis ball against the wall and at a target of stacked water bottles. While we feel somewhat badly for those staying in the room next to him and the hotel staff, this is truly a masterpiece for the stay-at-home age.

After having had a breakthrough season in 2019, and winning her first WTA title in San Jose, it's no surprise the 26-year-old would want to use her downtime wisely. Even so, there might be no one crushing their workouts quite like Zheng. She even started her own 100 double jump challenge using a jump rope, and it's somehow one of the least intense things she has posted. It still hasn't resulted in too many takers despite her best efforts. When you see it, you'll understand why.

One of the brightest young stars on the ATP Tour, De Minaur is actually more partial to golf challenges at his home instead of tennis ones, but they're pretty impressive all the same. Purists will say, "What does this have to do with tennis?" And to that, we say, "Who really cares right now?" He's a tennis player so this absolutely counts.