Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker thinks the US Open should not be held as scheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Becker, who won the title at Flushing Meadows in 1989, said: "New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it would be wise to have a tournament there.''

Becker spoke in an interview with Laureus.com; he is a Laureus Academy member. The U.S. Tennis Association says it expects to decide by June whether to hold its Grand Slam tournament as planned from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

The professional tours have suspended competition until at least mid-July. Wimbledon was called off for the first time in 75 years.

That cancellation is "going to leave a big, empty void,'' said Becker, who won titles at the All England Club in 1985, 1986 and 1989 and was the runner-up there four times.