Andy Murray prevailed in a tight men's final against David Goffin at the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro on Friday, and Kiki Bertens routed Fiona Ferro to capture the women's championship.

Murray downed Goffin 7-6 (5) on the Tennis World Tour video game, while Bertens cruised past Ferro 6-1, giving her the online Madrid crown a year after she won the actual clay-court event.

"I think he [Goffin] is a little better than me at the game," Murray said. "He knows how to use the drop shot, the inside-out forehand, stuff like that, and I wasn't able to do that. So he has a few more options. My serve was probably the biggest difference. I came up with some big serves."

"He comes up with different shots, very unexpected shots at some times," Goffin added. "He's probably the only one who plays that way."

The Netherlands' Bertens said following her win over France's Ferro: "Once I got the message asking if I wanted to compete in this tournament, I said, 'Of course,' and I needed to get practicing on a PlayStation as soon as possible because once I'm doing something, I want to do it right.

"It's a really difficult time for everyone in the world. We cannot play tennis, our fans can't watch us play tennis, but I hope they did in the past few days."

In the men's semifinals earlier Friday, Murray beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman by default due to connection issues, and Goffin edged Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-6 (6).

Bertens defeated Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 7-5 in the women's semis, and Ferro beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-3.