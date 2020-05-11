PRAGUE -- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and third-ranked Karolina Pliskova will lead two teams in a charity competition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pliskova's team will include her twin sister Kristyna, 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, Tereza Martincova and Nikola Bartunkova.

Kvitova will be joined in her squad by Barbora Strýcova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova, Linda Fruhvirtova and Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"It's a great opportunity for us to play a unique tournament," Pliskova said.

The first of the four tournaments that are part of the competition is scheduled for June 13-15 in Prague.

Separately, the first of a series of tournaments organized by the Czech tennis federation is scheduled for May 26-28 in Prague.

Top Czech women, including Pliskova and Petra Kvitova, are set to play while Jiri Vesely is the highest-ranked player in the men's draw.

All the tournaments will be without spectators. The matches will be broadcast on television.