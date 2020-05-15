The International Tennis Hall of Fame's 2020 induction ceremony for Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So has the annual men's grass-court Hall of Fame Open tournament.

Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick, looking at trophies inside the Tennis Hall of Fame, were inducted in 2017. However this year's inductees, Goran Ivanisevic and Conchita Martinez, will have to wait until 2021 to be inducted with next year's class. Elise Amendola/AP Photo

The induction was scheduled at the Hall in Newport, Rhode Island, for July 18. That is the same day the tournament was supposed to finish.

But the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in the suspension of all sanctioned tennis competition since March and at least until the end of July.

Ivanisevic and Martinez now will be honored alongside any Class of 2021 inductees in July 2021.

The Hall of Fame announced the cancellations and says ticket-holders can use their tickets in 2021, convert them into a tax-deductible donation to the Hall or get a refund.