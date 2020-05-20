The ATP is offering mental health support to players by partnering with a group founded by former England and Arsenal soccer player Tony Adams.

The men's professional tennis tour said it will be working with Adams' Sporting Chance to provide a 24-7 helpline with therapists.

The tour is also offering players and employees free subscriptions to Headspace, which offers content about mindfulness and meditation.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said this sort of help is important during the current coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone has been adapting to periods of self-isolation and decreased physical activity during the pandemic," Gaudenzi said, "but this can have a particularly detrimental effect on professional athletes who are used to particular training structure and playing day in day out."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.