The French tennis federation will set aside €9 million ($9.8 million) for its players who financially struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will come from a larger €35 million ($38.1 million) support plan for French tennis as a whole. It will go to the players ranked outside the Top 100 who won't receive any compensation from tennis' international governing bodies.

Bernard Giudicelli, the president of the French tennis federation, told a conference call Monday that 66 male players and 39 female professionals will benefit from the allocation. Beach tennis and paddle tennis players, as well as wheelchair professionals and players with disabilities, can also sign up for the plan.

The support plan will be operational from June 3 and will last until Aug. 31, 2021. It will also help clubs, coaches, instructors, umpires, other officials and tournament organizers affected by the health crisis.

The men's and women's professional tours are suspended until at least July 13.