$300K in grants offered in wheelchair tennis

The International Tennis Federation and four Grand Slam tournaments are pledging more than $300,000 in financial support for wheelchair athletes and national event hosts affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wheelchair tennis players who earned less than $100,000 in prize money last year and meet certain ranking requirements can apply for a grant under the program.

The wheelchair tennis tour has been suspended since March and at least until the end of July because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 85 ITF-sanctioned wheelchair events have been postponed or canceled.