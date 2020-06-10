Petra Kvitova will play in a tennis exhibition event next month in Berlin, and Tommy Haas will come out of retirement to join in.

Organizers added the two-time Wimbledon champion to play against a women's lineup of Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic.

Haas hasn't played since 2017 and is tournament director of the Indian Wells event. He was added to a men's tournament alongside Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner.

One more player is still to be announced for each of the men's and women's events.

Organizers plan to play on grass from July 13-15 and then on hard courts from July 17-19. No fans are expected to be able to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.