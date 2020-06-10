Tennis players ranked outside the top 500 in singles or outside the top 175 in doubles are eligible for grants worth up to $1,000 from the International Tennis Federation to help deal with the suspension of competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ITF announced Wednesday specifics of a relief fund worth more than $2.5 million, including money for national associations and players.

That has $350,000 earmarked for players ranked 501 to 700 in ATP or WTA singles, who will receive $1,000 each, or 176 to 300 in doubles, who will receive $750 each.

More than 1,000 ITF events, including junior and wheelchair tennis, have been wiped out since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ATP and WTA tours also have been suspended since March. Those tours teamed with the ITF and the four Grand Slam tournaments to set up a $6 million fund for certain players, including those ranked from 101 to 500 in singles.