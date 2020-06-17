Serena Williams confirms she will play in this year's US Open, but says she will miss the fans. (0:46)

Serena Williams says she will play in this year's US Open tennis tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced her intentions in a taped video message revealed Wednesday by the USTA.

"I really cannot wait to return in New York and play the US Open 2020," said Williams, 38. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe. It's going to be exciting. It's been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis.

"I'll certainly miss the fans, don't get me wrong, just being out there and that New York crowd and hearing everyone cheer," the six-time US Open champion said. "I'll really miss that getting me through some of those tough matches. This is crazy. I'm excited."

The US Open will be held in New York from Aug. 31 through Sept. 13 and would be the first tennis major played since the sport was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Wednesday, organizers of the French Open announced that the Paris tournament's main draw will be played at Roland Garros from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11, a week later than originally announced.

Wimbledon was previously canceled because of the pandemic, the first time that has happened since World War II in 1945.