WTA, ATP tours set to resume play in August

The women's and men's professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling provisional calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after a suspension in play since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The WTA said its first event would be the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy the week of Aug. 3.

The ATP said its players would return to action Aug. 14 at the Citi Open in Washington, where women also will compete.

The next week will have the ATP-WTA tournament that is usually in Cincinnati but is being shifted this year by the U.S. Tennis Association to New York. It will be a tuneup event at the same site as the US Open, which begins Aug. 31.

The tours will then shift to European red clay in September for tournaments in Madrid and Rome before the French Open's main draw starts Sept. 27.

The WTA said it anticipates that all of its upcoming tournaments will be held without spectators.

Meanwhile, the Rogers Cup men's tournament in Canada won't be played in 2020.

Tennis Canada announced Wednesday that the event will next be played beginning on Aug. 7, 2021. The annual ATP Tour event, which rotates between Toronto and Montreal, was scheduled to be played this Aug. 8-16 in Toronto.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.