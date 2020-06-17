Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not "currently plan to play" at the 2020 US Open.

Halep added in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance "is not set in stone."

The main hurdle for holding the US Open in its scheduled time slot beginning Aug. 31 in New York City was cleared Tuesday, as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is satisfied with the U.S. Tennis Association's plan to put on the event with strict health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

"The numbers today look very good," Cuomo said, referring to the flattening of the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're excited about the US Open being held in [the New York City borough of] Queens. ... It will be held without fans, but we can watch it on TV. And I'll take that."

The 28-year-old Romanian is ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.

Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal appearance in 2015.

"Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC," Halep said. "However, as we know, this situation is fluid and the conditions may change and improve before the entry deadline in mid July. I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone. I have expressed my thoughts to both [US Open tournament director] Stacey Allaster and [WTA CEO] Steve Simon and have explained the personal circumstances around them."