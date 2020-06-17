The International Tennis Hall of Fame is reopening to the public three months after shutting down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Thursday, no more than 20 visitors at a time will be allowed to enter the museum in Newport, Rhode Island. They must wear a mask.

Among the changes since the site closed on March 16: It now will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Previously, it was accessible every day from 10 a.m to 5 p.m -- except Tuesdays from January to March.

The hall's grass-court tennis tournament, usually held after Wimbledon in July, was called off this year because of the pandemic.

The tennis tours have been suspended since March and are now scheduled to resume in August.