A third tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus after participating in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour.

The No. 184 ranked Viktor Troicki played in the first leg staged at Djokovic's tennis complex in central Belgrade from June 13-14.

Troicki, 34, entered Janko Tipsarevic's Eastern European Championship tournament which started in Belgrade last Monday and pulled out after learning that he and his wife tested positive.

"My wife took the test on Friday and I took it on Sunday after she tested positive," Troicki told Serbia's Telegraf website. "Our daughter tested negative."

Grigor Dimitrov, a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist from Bulgaria, said Sunday he tested positive for the coronavirus. Borna Coric played Dimitrov on Saturday in Zadar and said Monday he has also tested positive for the virus.

Djokovic confirmed that he will be tested for the coronavirus after coming in contact with several of the affected players.

"He is fine, he has no symptoms but nonetheless, he needs to do the test and then we will see what's going on," his media team said in a statement.

The top-ranked player in the world, the 33-year-old previously said he was against taking a vaccine for the virus even if it became mandatory to travel.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios labelled the decision to go ahead with the Adria Tour as "boneheaded" and criticised the protocols at the charity event.

Tennis has been shut down since mid-March and had aimed to restart on Aug. 31 with the US Open.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.