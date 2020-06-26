Davis Cup: India-Finland tie postponed until 2021

NEW DELHI -- India's Davis Cup tie against Finland was on Friday postponed until 2021 as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) pushed back all the matches, including the Finals in Madrid, to next year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India were scheduled to travel to Finland in September but now the World Group I tie will be played either in March or September next year.

"The decision to postpone the event comes following a three-month review of the considerable logistical and regulatory challenges that have arisen as a result of the pandemic and all potential hosting scenarios with the health and safety of all involved of paramount importance," ITF said in a statement.

"The ITF Board has announced that the 24 home-and-away World Group I and World Group II ties involving 48 national teams due to be played in September this year will be postponed until 2021, with ties to be played in either March or September."

India had lost 3-1 to Croatia in the Davis Cup qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in the World Group play-offs.

"It's a sensible and expected decision. There is uncertainty regarding international travel. Given the circumstances, it is on expected lines. But at the same time tennis really needs some start. It's difficult to say anything," India's Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali said.

The 18 teams for the Madrid Finals will compete at the rescheduled event in 2021, with the draw remaining as published.