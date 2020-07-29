World number one Ashleigh Barty has confirmed that she will not play in the U.S. Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barty, the reigning French Open champion, said in a statement on Thursday (AEST).

"My team and I have decided that we won't be travelling to the U.S. for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year,"

"I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don't feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position. I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the US next year.

"I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks."

The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 1-13 in New York City.