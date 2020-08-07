A player testing positive for COVID-19 will be dropped from the US Open, but the U.S. Tennis Association has not established how many infected participants would force the Grand Slam tournament to be called off.

According to a 10½-page "Player Q&A Update'' sent out this week by the USTA, "There are no guidelines available to determine what number (of positive tests) will compel'' the cancellation of the US Open or the tournament that will precede it at Flushing Meadows this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Western & Southern Open, usually held in Cincinnati, is slated for the hard courts at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Aug. 20-28, followed by the US Open from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. No spectators will be allowed at either tournament.

As the USTA moves forward, players are announcing withdrawals because of the pandemic. No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a 2019 US Open semifinalist, and No. 7 Kiki Bertens of Netherlands wrote on social media Friday that they won't be in New York. They join a growing list of absentees that already included the No. 1-ranked woman, Ash Barty, the defending men's champion, Rafael Nadal, and others such as Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios.

Bertens cited concerns about needing to quarantine when returning to Europe for clay-court tournaments in Rome and Paris that are scheduled for after the US Open. Players have asked the USTA to provide a transit letter that would allow them to bypass a quarantine period when going from New York to Europe. USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said Friday his group and its representatives are in touch with the WTA, ATP, the French tennis federation and government officials in Italy and France about the issue.

"We are confident that working with this extended group, we will be able to get the assurances the players would like,'' Widmaier wrote in an email.

Among the coronavirus-related protocols explained in this week's USTA update for players: