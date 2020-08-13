World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he will compete in the US Open.

Djokovic announced his decision Thursday on his website, saying he is "excited" to play while acknowledging the "obstacles and challenges" of holding the major tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY," Djokovic wrote. "Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions. I've done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis."

Djokovic also said he will compete in the Western & Southern Open, which will be played at Flushing Meadows in New York starting Aug. 22. The US Open is scheduled to start Aug. 31.

Djokovic plans to travel to the United States on Saturday.

Multiple high-profile players, including world No. 2 Rafael Nadal and women's No. 1 Ash Barty will not play in the US Open, citing virus-related concerns.