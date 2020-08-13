Five lower-level tennis tournaments in the United States in September have been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association -- which plans to hold the U.S. Open and another tournament in New York starting Aug. 20 -- announced Thursday the cancellations of all ITF World Tennis Tour and ATP Challenger events in other cities around the country next month.

Those tournaments are ATP Challengers in Cary, North Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, and ITF stops in Champaign, Illinois; Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Lubbock, Texas.

The USTA says the sort of "controlled environment" that will be used for the Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows "would logistically and financially be difficult to create" at the smaller tournaments that are being scrapped.