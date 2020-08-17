Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the US Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halep, a former No. 1-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen," Halep tweeted. "I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe."

Halep's decision confirms her perspective in June, when she said she did not plan to play in the US Open. She had left open the possibility of changing her mind at that time, saying the decision was "not set in stone."

Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal appearance in 2015.

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won't play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.