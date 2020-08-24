Carla Suarez Navarro, a two-time US Open quarterfinalist, has withdrawn from this year's edition of the event.

Suarez, 31, ranked No. 68, had previously withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open, currently underway at the National Tennis Center, citing unspecified health reasons. The US Open will follow immediately, beginning on Aug. 31.

Ranked as high as No. 6 in 2015, Suarez Navarro has struggled with injuries late in her career. Once known for her willingness to play aggressive, attacking tennis despite her relatively slight stature, the 5-foot-4 native of the Canary Islands also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on three occasions.

Suarez Navarro will be replaced in the US Open women's direct entry field by Japan's No. 142-ranked Kurumi Nara.