2020 US Open: Schedule, how to watch, news, scores, analysis

Professional tennis is back on one of its biggest stages after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Get ready for a 2020 US Open unlike any other. There will be no spectators after more than 700,000 attended last year. Also missing? Several top players, including both 2019 champs: Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, Roger Federer and the No. 1-ranked woman, Ashleigh Barty. In all, six of the top 10 women withdrew.
Can Serena Williams win her elusive 24th Grand Slam title to tie Margaret Court? Will top-seeded Novak Djokovic earn Grand Slam title No. 18? Here's all you need to know about the second Grand Slam of 2020, including day-by-day results and analysis from the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.
2020 US Open schedule and coverage
Dates: Aug. 31 through Sep. 13
Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket | Draw analysis
How to watch the US Open
ESPN is presenting the US Open for the 12th consecutive year -- and the sixth year as exclusive domestic media partner -- providing live coverage. Don't have ESPN? Click here to subscribe to ESPN+.
US Open previews
Pete Bodo: This year's US Open won't have Rafa or Fed, or Ash or Simona. But Serena Williams is still chasing Grand Slam No. 24, and Novak Djokovic is after his 18th major title. Read
Bodo: Don't look for empty seats at the fan-less US Open; what happens on the court will be central to the Grand Slam viewing experience. Read
D'Arcy Maine: Stacey Allaster, the first woman to be named director of the US Open, has a particularly tough assignment -- ensuring the protocols will allow for a safe and successful event in New York, once the epicenter of the coronavirus in America. Read
Maine: After a long break from professional tennis because of the coronavirus pandemic, some of the game's biggest names have finally made their way to Queens for the Western & Southern Open and the US Open. Read