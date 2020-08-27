2020 US Open: Schedule, how to watch, news, scores, analysis

Professional tennis is back on one of its biggest stages after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Get ready for a 2020 US Open unlike any other. There will be no spectators after more than 700,000 attended last year. Also missing? Several top players, including both 2019 champs: Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu, Roger Federer and the No. 1-ranked woman, Ashleigh Barty. In all, six of the top 10 women withdrew.

Can Serena Williams win her elusive 24th Grand Slam title to tie Margaret Court? Will top-seeded Novak Djokovic earn Grand Slam title No. 18? Here's all you need to know about the second Grand Slam of 2020, including day-by-day results and analysis from the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

2020 US Open schedule and coverage

How to watch the US Open

ESPN is presenting the US Open for the 12th consecutive year -- and the sixth year as exclusive domestic media partner -- providing live coverage. Don't have ESPN? Click here to subscribe to ESPN+.

US Open previews